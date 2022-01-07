Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $90.92

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.92, but opened at $93.80. Transcat shares last traded at $93.53, with a volume of 407 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

