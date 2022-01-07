Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,788 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the average daily volume of 843 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,554. The firm has a market cap of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.66 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 371,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.