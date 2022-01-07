Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

