Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in December

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

