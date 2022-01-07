Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,287 shares.The stock last traded at $77.76 and had previously closed at $77.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

