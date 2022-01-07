Toronto Dominion Bank Has $56.60 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $624.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

