Toronto Dominion Bank Has $50.89 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.30% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $50,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

