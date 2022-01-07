Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 652,451 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 652,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $103,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

