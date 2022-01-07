Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.80.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

