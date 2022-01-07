Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.
Several research firms have commented on TXG. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of TXG stock opened at C$12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.80.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
