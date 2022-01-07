TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 373.2 days.

TMOAF stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. TomTom has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter.

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

