Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Up 11.4%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)’s share price was up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

About Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

