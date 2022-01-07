Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.90

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 1525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan International by 163.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

