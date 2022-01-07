TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,242,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 3.19% of Quotient worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 22.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTNT opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

