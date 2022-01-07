TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 78,700 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

