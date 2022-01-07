TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $18.65 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of STAAR Surgical worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 76.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $904,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 133.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of STAA opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.13 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

