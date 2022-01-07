TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 170,794 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,794 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 4.48% of MVB Financial worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.33 on Thursday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.91.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

