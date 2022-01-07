Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) vs. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Head to Head Analysis

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53%

0.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tian Ruixiang and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A GoHealth 1 4 3 0 2.25

GoHealth has a consensus target price of $9.14, suggesting a potential upside of 219.68%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and GoHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.89 $630,000.00 N/A N/A GoHealth $877.35 million 1.05 -$44.27 million $0.09 31.78

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

