Throne (THN) Achieves Market Cap of $272.66 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $272.66 million and $2.70 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.32 or 0.07798953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.00 or 0.99801956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,486,665 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.