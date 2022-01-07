The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

LSXMA opened at $49.35 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

