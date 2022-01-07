The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $4,241,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

