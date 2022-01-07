The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.