The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of First Bancshares worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

FBMS stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.