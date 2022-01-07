The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $1,387,080.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henrique Braun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

