The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $211.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

