TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 604,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.