TFI International (TSE:TFII) Lowered to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.16.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at C$130.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.44. The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$64.76 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.