TFI International (TSE:TFII) Lowered to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.16.
TFI International stock opened at C$130.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.44. The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$64.76 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
