Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $782,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.85.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $458.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.28 and a 200-day moving average of $400.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

