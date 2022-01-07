Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.