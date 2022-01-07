Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

