Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 4,200 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

