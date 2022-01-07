Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 95 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.28.

NYSE NSC opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day moving average is $268.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

