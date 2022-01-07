Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

