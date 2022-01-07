Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 20,195 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $61,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $73,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 210,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

