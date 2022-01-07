Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,623 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 2.7% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $147,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

