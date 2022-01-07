Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for about 2.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.91% of Allegion worth $108,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

NYSE ALLE opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.