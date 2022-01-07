Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

