Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Terminix Global has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

