Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

NYSE:TME opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

