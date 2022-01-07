Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.41% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:RNRG opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

