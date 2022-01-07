Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $196.86 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $198.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $178.93. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

