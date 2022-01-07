Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.49.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

