Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

