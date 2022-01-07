Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

