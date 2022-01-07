Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 50,620 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

