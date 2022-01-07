Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 2.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 42,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,480,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

