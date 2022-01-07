Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

VIV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.23. 20,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,558. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

