Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIIAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

