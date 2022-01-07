Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Down 3.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 7,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 71,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

