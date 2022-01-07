Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 525,000 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000. AES makes up 1.3% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned 0.08% of AES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. 78,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,654. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.