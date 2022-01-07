Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.58

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.58 and traded as low as C$44.38. Tecsys shares last traded at C$45.37, with a volume of 39,339 shares trading hands.

TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.72 million and a PE ratio of 141.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

